Vikings take down New Albany in rout

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

PONTOTOC- North Pontotoc’s offense gradually cranked up on Saturday at the Pontotoc Tournament, as the Vikings handily beat New Albany 12-2 in five innings.

Each team plated a run in the 1st inning, with the Vikings tying on the game when Ethan Dyer singled to drive in Clark Mills, before North put up a 4-spot in the 2nd. Preston Davis singled to lead off the frame and scored on an RBI double by Braxton Sudduth. Jake Reeder singled to right cents field to put runners on first and 3rd before Tanner Turk legged out an infield single that brought home Sudduth. Payton Moore doubled to score Reeder before Turk came home on a passed ball to make it 5-1. The Vikings had a chance to blow the game open early when they loaded the bases with only one out, but a double play ended the inning.

North added a lone run in the 3rd when Reeder lined a single just inside the third base run to bring in Davis. New Albany’s Artvavious Nugent blasted a solo homer over the 350 foot sign in dead center field to lead off the 5th, but that would be all the Bulldogs would get before the Vikings slammed the door with six runs in the 5th.

The Vikings (3-2) loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman before Mills singled to plate two runs. Sheffield Anthony drew a bases loaded walk, and Preston Davis picked up an RBI on an infield single that rolled perfectly down the 3B line. The final blow of the game occurred when Sudduth doubled to the right field wall for 2 RBI and a 10-run rule win.

Reeder started the game and pitched four solid innings on the mound. Dyer threw the 5th and final frame. Davis finished 3-4 at the plate and Reeder 2-3. The Vikings would later fall 10-1 to Ripley later in the day.

On Friday North defeated Mantachie 8-6.