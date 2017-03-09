Warriors start season 4-1

By Jonathan Wise

The Pontotoc Warriors opened the 2017 season 4-0 before falling in a tight 4-2 game to the defending Class 2A state champion East Union in the finale of the Pontotoc Tournament on Saturday.

On opening weekend the Warriors defeated Deshler (AL) 4-1 and Cherokee 9-0 at the Belmont Classic. Earlier last week the Pontotoc offense caught fire in a 13-4 win over Hickory Flat and a 13-1 win over Lafayette County.

“I’ve been very happy with the energy and the grit that our team, which is a senior-laden group, has shown so far,” said PHS coach Casey James. “They have really swung the bats well, and I thought they swung it well tonight as well (against East Union).”

Against the Urchins on Saturday night East Union pitcher Cade Bell allowed six of the Warriors’ eight hits and a pair of runs in the first two innings before throwing up five straight goose eggs in a complete game victory.

The Warriors took a lead in the bottom of the 1st when Colton Conlee doubled into the left field corner to plate Ross Matthews. Matthews had courtesy run for catcher Hayden Harris, who reached with one-out single. PHS then added a run for a 2-0 lead in the 2nd. Right fielder Brady Kyle doubled off the center field wall and came home on an RBI single from Trace Spears.

East Union tied it in the 2nd on a two-run double from Bell that scored Ethan Hitt and Zane Wilkinson. Preston Crump led off the 4th with a solo home run to left to give the Urchins the lead, with a fourth run coming across on a passed ball later in the frame. Pontotoc got runners in scoring position in both and 5th and 6th innings, but they were unable to get them home.

“When you go up against a team like East Union you know they are always going to be very well-coached and extremely athletic,” said James. “

“Their pitcher Cade Bell is one of the better sophomores in the area, and I thought he did a job on the mound. I thought we did as well. We outhit them, but we weren’t able to string the hits together to get the runs we needed. We spaced them out too much and weren’t able to come out with a clutch one like we have been.”

The Warriors’ Devin Riggs and Trey Shelton combined to hold the Urchins’ offense in check. Riggs worked the opening 3.1 innings, while Shelton came into the contest in the 4th tossed 3 2/3 innings without allowing a run to keep the deficit at two and the Warriors firmly in it.

“Devin is a senior who will throw a lot of inning for us, and I was proud of the way he competed,” James said.

“I was very pleased with how Trey came in the ballgame and in a relief role put us in a great spot to be able to win with the way he just pounded the (strike) zone.”