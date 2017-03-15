Lady Warriors pick up rivalry win over North

By Will Ruff, Sports Writer

ECRU – The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings 8-2 on Thursday night. Pontotoc took advantage of North miscues in the field and used timely hitting and pitching to beat their in county rival, scoring three runs in the first, three in the fourth and adding two insurance runs in the 7th.

“Records do not matter; you can throw those out the window when you’re playing a rival,” said Pontotoc head coach Austin McNair.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one, and we knew we had to play great to get a win over here.”

The Lady Warriors took an early 3-0 lead when Averi Berry drove in Jessica Lewellen and Bailey Moorman, followed by a Sky Vaughn run scoring single. Lady Viking Katelyn Matthews led off the bottom of the inning with a triple and scored on a fielder’s choice by Lindsey Coffey to cut the lead to two.

Pontotoc added three runs in the 4th. The scoring began with a pair of singles by Randa Payne and Lewellen followed by three run-triple by pitcher Mary Kate Butler to give herself some insurance. Butler continued keeping Lady Viking hitters off balance, getting a three up, three down inning in the 4th with a strikeout.

Matthews would add another run for the Vikings by driving in Belle Ross to cut the lead to 6-2. After a scoreless 6th inning Pontotoc would add two more runs off of a sacrifice fly by Berry and an RBI bunt single by Vaughn for the final 8-2 margin.

“It should have been a 2-2 ballgame because we gave them six of those runs,” said North head coach Cee Cee Austin. “You’re not going to win games playing against teams like that giving them that many errors.”

PHS’s Butler went the distance pitching, giving up two runs with three strikeouts. Berry finished with two hits and 3 RBI, Randa Payne finished with three hits and Sky Vaughn recorded two hits and a run batted in.

“We got some big hits, some timely hits that helped us even though we did some little things wrong,” said McNair.

“We have to come out and improve every day because down the line those small things can come back and bite you, and lucky for us that didn’t happen tonight.”

For the Vikings starter Cadie Beth Gates pitched a complete game striking out two giving up 2 earned runs. Kaitlyn Matthews had three hits and drove in a run to pace the Lady Vikings offensively.