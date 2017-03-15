PHS lifters claim 4A North Half crown

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The Pontotoc Warrior powerlifting team continued their run of dominance last Friday at the 4A North Half championships.

In past years the Warriors have fought it out to the wire with their strong 4A North powerlifting rivals, this time around PHS blew away any serious competition, taking the title with 68 total points. The next closest team was Lafayette at a whopping 36 points behind.

All 12 Pontotoc lifters finished in the top 3 in their weigh classes to advance to the state meet.

Anthony Pereira finished 2nd in the 114-pound class, Robert Hurd finished 1st in the 148-pound class, Antonio Alexander finished 1st in the 165-pound class, and Brandon Hale finished 2nd in the same division.

Gabe Harmon won the 181-pound class, with teammate Trevor Morgan placing 3rd.

Nic Romano came in 1st in the 198-pound class, Mario Bean finished 2nd in the 220-pound class, and Jack Harlow topped the 242-pound class.

Dawson Ruth recorded a 2nd place finish in the 242-pound class, Cole Smith placed 3rd in the 275-pound class, and Cooper Knight was 1st in the 308-pound class.

“That is the first time in my career that everyone has qualified for state,” said head coach Marty Warren.

“The kids competed well, and everything for the most part turned out the way we thought it would. This puts us in a good place to be able to repeat again as state champions.”

Pontotoc has won every meet thus far this season, including the East Union Invitational, Pontotoc Invitational, Division 1-4A meet and 4A North Half meet.

“Each week we have gotten better,” Warren said.

“This group works hard every time they come into the weigh room. I also want to thank (assistant) coach Mickey Mapp for all the work he does with our guys. We wouldn’t be able to do it without him.”

The Warriors will look to capture their 4th straight 4A state championship in Jackson on April 14.