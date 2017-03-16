South rally falls just short

BY Jonathan Wise, Sports Edtior

HOUSTON- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars found themselves down by six runs late in the game Friday, but responded with a scrappy comeback that fell just short in a 8-7 loss to the Houston Lady Hilltoppers.

South held a 2-1 advantage after plating a pair of runs in the 2nd inning, but Houston scored one to tie it in the 3rd before their offense came roaring to life with six runs in the 5th.

Houston’s Ty Cook had an RBI double to start things off, with other runs scoring on a groundout by Georgia McMullen, an error, a 2-run double by Trae Echoles and an RBI single from Jasmine Rogers.

With six outs left the Lady Cougars fought back. Loren Long legged out an infield single to lead off the inning and came home on an RBI hit from Kinzi Ellis. Another run came across on a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Allyson Harrison before Brook Lilly dropped a perfectly placed bloop single to bring home two more Lady Cougars.

Mackenzie Denton recorded an RBI single in the next at bat to cut it to 8-7, but South wasn’t able to tie it up with the tying run in scoring position. They would be retired in order in the 7th.

“I thought in our 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings we didn’t get anything offensively, which kind of made it a two-inning ballgame,” said South Pontotoc head coach Adam Patterson.

“We hadn’t played a game in eight days (due to rain), and you could tell that. Our timing was a little bit off. We also made a couple of defensive mistakes during their big inning that hurt us, but they swung it well.

“I thought we made a good comeback and had a chance to win. We were one hit away.”