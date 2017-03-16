Vikings sweep Hatley to open Division 4-3A play

By Will Ruff

ECRU- Jake Reeder tossed a complete game shutout last Thursday night, leading North Pontotoc to a 14-0 win over Hatley to start division play.

Reeder allowed just three hits and struck out five. Tanner Turk had three hits, including a triple, with three runs scored, and Ethan Dyer recorded 4 RBI to lead the Vikings.

Eight different Vikings collected hits on the evening.

“It was one of those nights where everything went right,” said Vikings head coach Chad Anthony. “We did a good job swinging the bat tonight and I thought we played as well as we could have.”

North Pontotoc took an early lead in the 1st inning on Clark Mills’s sacrifice fly that scored Turk, and Preston Davis scored on a Braxton Sudduth single to put the Vikings up 2-0. North put three more runs on the board in the 2nd inning to extend the lead to 5-0.

They then blew it open by scoring nine runs in the erd. The Vikings sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning, led by a Dyer double on a line drive to center field that scored Hayes Malone and Hence Hooper. Sheffield Anthony finished off the offensive barrage on a double to take the lead to 14-0.

The Vikings had 13 hits in the game with Turk, Sudduth, Dyer, Anthony, and Davis each collecting multiple hits for North.

North Pontotoc 10

Hatley 9

HATLEY – On the following day the Vikings took to the road and defeated Hatley 10-9 after taking the lead late in the game.

The contest was tied at nine all with North batting in the top of the eighth when Sheffield Anthony singled, driving in Peyton Moore for the go ahead run.

“I was proud of the guys; they fought through some adversity and showed toughness,” said Vikings head coach Chad Anthony. “It helped us to a big division win on the road.”

North took an early 2-0 lead into the 3rd inning. The Vikings then scored five runs, starting when Anthony doubled on a line drive to center field that scored Tanner Turk and Clark Mills. Preston Davis followed that with a 3-run home run to build a 7-0 lead by the end of the frame.

Hatley added two runs in the 4th to cut the lead to five, and the Tigers would go on to tie the contest at 9 in the bottom of the 7th inning. North led off the top of the 8th with a walk by Moore, who then stole 2nd and advanced to third on a throwing error to sett up a two out RBI double by Anthony for the go ahead run.

“We had a big lead, and they scratched and clawed back in it. We had some plays that we didn’t make, but it worked out for us,” said Anthony.

Davis earned the win for the Vikings, throwing five innings while giving up two runs, four hits, and striking out three.

Clark Mills finished the game for the Vikings by striking out all four batters he faced in relief.

North had nine hits in the game, and Anthony, Dyer, and Davis each collected multiple hits. Davis and Anthony each recorded 3 RBIs. The win moved them to 5-2 on the year and 2-0 in Division 4-3A.