Defending champion Cougars start 2-0

By Jonathan Wise

South Pontotoc’s defending 3A state champion archery squad now sits at 2-0 on the season after a win over Pontotoc last Thursday. The Cougars totaled 3,261 points to take the match.

Hayden Franklin led the team by shooting a 288, and Grace Williams was the top girl with a score of 271.

The Cougars had defeated North Pontotoc in their season opener.

“The kids are doing a good job so far, and it seems like they are shooting pretty well even though it is early in the season,” said South coach Shane Murphree. “Hopefully we will continue to increase our score every match. We have a deep group of consistent boys shooters, but we need our girls to continue to improve. If we do that our team scores have a chance to be really good this year.