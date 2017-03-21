Cole Smith commits to LSU

Pontotoc junior offensive lineman Cole Smith made a big splash in the world of recruiting when he announced his commitment to LSU on an unofficial visit on March 10.

Smith chose the Tigers after being offered by a host of other programs, including Southern Miss, Troy, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, UTSA, Arkansas State, Tulane, South Alabama, and Oregon.

“The tradition at LSU is phenomenal, all of their coaches are great, and I just love all the energy around the facility,” Smith said.

Smith likes the direction of the program under its new coaching staff led by Ed Orgeron, who took over for Les Miles last season and was later given the permanent head coaching job.

“I think it will be a great experience down there for four years,” Smith said. “I think they are headed in a great direction with a great coaching staff. I definitely think it was the best decision for me.”

Smith also was recently extended an invitation to compete in the prestigious Under Armour All-American Game, which he accepted. The exhibition game, which showcases some of the top senior collegiate prospects in the nation, will be played January 1 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

“It is like a dream come true,” Smith said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I am very honored and blessed to be invited.”