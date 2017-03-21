Lady Vikings pitch shutout over Bruce
By Jonathan Wise
ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings got a shutout pitching effort from Cadie Beth Gates and an improved defensive performance to blank Bruce 4-0 last Tuesday.
“We set a goal for the game of making two or less errors, because we have been making five or more, and today I was happy to see we met that goal,” said North head coach Cee Cee Austin. “We are just trying to find progress in small areas right now, take some steps to try to get out of this slump we have been in.”
North pushed across three in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Lindsey Coffey hit a 2 RBI single before a throwing error allowed another run to cross home. In the 5th Brooke McBrayer drew a bases loaded walk to bring in a fourth run, but the Lady Vikings missed an opportunity to blow the contest open by leaving the bases juiced.
In the end the margin was plenty, however, as Gates didn’t allow anything inside the circle. The freshman allowed only 3 hits and struck out 6 Lady Trojans in a complete game victory.
“Cadie Beth Gates had a great day on the mound,” Austin said.
“She threw some strikes for us, and our defense played behind her. We got some timely hits. We didn’t get enough and still left too many people on base, but we got enough hits to pull it out.”
