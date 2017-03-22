Pitching leads improved Cougars

By Jonathan Wise

South Pontotoc’s baseball team has seen a resurgence thus far in 2017. Before the season, head coach Bryan Buckner was hoping the the experience of his group, that returns eight seniors, would pay off. So far that is the case.

At press time the Cougars held a record of 10-4, after going just 8-22 in 2016. They have won 9 of their last 11 games beginning with a 2-1 victory over Bruce on March 4.

A big reason for South’s success thus far has been dominant pitching. According to MaxPreps, the Cougars are second in the entire nation in strikeouts this season, having fanned 149 opposing batters in 94 innings.

ICC signees Dayton Butler and Jonathan Weeks are a major part of that consistency on the mound. Butler has amassed double digit strikeouts in each of his outings so far this year. He struck out 11 against Mantachie on the opening day of the regular season, 12 against Bruce, 13 in a 5-3 win over Pontotoc on March 9 and 16 against Jackson County, KY last Monday.

Butler currently has a 3-0 record and 1.42 ERA (Earned Run Average) over 24.2 innings of work. Weeks has posted a 1.59 ERA in 7 appearances, while striking out 37 over 26.1 innings. Sophomore Carson Newell is another key part of the staff, posting a 2.55 ERA in eight appearances while striking out 32 over 24.2 innings. Colton Priest has also been very effective, with a 1.47 ERA in 6 appearances and 25 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

“Anytime any of those four guys go out they give us a chance,” said head coach Bryan Buckner.

“If we make plays behind them we are probably going to be in the ball game. We just have to score some runs, and we have done that pretty well that last few weeks.”

Over Spring Break the Cougars traveled to Orlando to compete in the Disney Spring Break Classic, where they went 3-1. They beat Jackson County (Kentucky) 8-1 and TMI-Episcopal (San Antonio, Texas) 3-2 in 11 innings, but lost 5-2 to Powell, Tennessee. On Saturday South won two road games when they beat Calhoun City 4-0 and Houlka 16-0.

“Our hitters have really worked hard to improve from where they were last year,” Buckner said.

“They have been putting the ball in play a lot more and getting some big hits. This senior bunch has really been carrying us.”