Vikings split tournament games with Ripley, Horn Lake

By Jonathan Wise

SALTILLO- North Pontotoc split a pair of games last Thursday at the Saltillo Tournament, falling 8-4 to Ripley before bouncing back with an 8-2 victory over Horn Lake.

The Vikings cranked out 13 hits against the Tigers, but their comeback attempt fell short. Ripley plated three runs in the 5th and 6th inning after North had trimmed the lead to 5-4.

Ripley took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning and extended it to 5-1 in the 3rd. North got on the board when catcher Sheffield Anthony doubled to score Ethan Dyer, who had singled, in the 1st. In the 3rd Braxton Sudduth singled home Clark Mills to make it 5-2, and the Vikings put two more on the scoreboard in the 4th when Dyer plated Hence Hooper and Tanner Turk on a 2-run double before the the late runs by the Tigers put the contest away.

Mills, Dyer, Turk, Sudduth and Preston Davis all had two hits in the contest.

“We outhit them and swung the bats really well,” North Pontotoc head coach Chad Anthony said. “They’ve got some really good hitters throughout their lineup, and they just put up a few more runs. We pitched it pretty good at times and played good defense. We left 11 men on base and just weren’t able to scratch enough out to get them across the plate.”

In their second game of the day against Horn Lake, the Vikings got on the board quickly by touching Eagles starter Darius Hetts for 6 runs in the 1st inning.

Mills connected with an RBI single to score Tanner Turk, and Preston Davis singled to plate Payton Moore before Anthony doubled to bring home Mills and Dyer. With two outs J.D. Hicks singled to score Davis and Anthony.

The Vikings would be held scoreless for the next four innings, but starting pitcher Brandon Thomas kept the Eagles’ offense in check, only allowing lone runs in the 2nd and 5th.The junior escaped any further damage by inducing a fly out from Horn Lake’s Alonzo Hunt to leave the bases loaded in the 2nd. In the 5th he faced a run in and two runners on base with no outs before getting a double play and groundout to keep North’s 6-2 lead intact.

North added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th when Mills doubled to score Turk and Davis grounded out to bring home Moore. Thomas finished out a complete game on the mound in the top of the 7th.

“Our guys came out and really swung it well in the first inning,” Anthony said. “They took advantage of some pitches and hit some balls in some gaps. Brandon Thomas threw a good game for us. He threw strikes and gave us a chance, and we played good defense in that game too.”

Mills finished 3-4 with 2 RBI at the plate. Anthony and Hicks recorded 2 RBI apiece.