April dockett for first week of court beginning April 3

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

One-hundred-seventy-seven criminal cases are set for trial during the upcoming three week April term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court, which convenes April 3 and concludes April 21.

Judges Jim Pounds and James L. Roberts, Jr., are scheduled to preside during the court term.

The April criminal court docket has 63 cases set for trial the first week, 55 cases are set for the second week and 59 cases are scheduled for the final week.

Court officials stressed that criminal cases listed on the docket are subject to change or continuance.

Also, plea days are scheduled for March 29, 30 and 31 and some defendants may enter a plea prior to their assigned court date.

Twelve cases are set for trial on Monday, April 3. Defendants and their respective charge(s) include:

-Carl V. Hughes, murder;

-Randall Marion Wilson, child abuse/neglect;

-Luther W. Dillard, two counts of aggravated assault;

-Dean Williamson, grand larceny;

-Howard Jesmer, two cases, including charges of felony taking of a motor vehicle and selling a vehicle subject to a lien;

-Xavier Montgomery, burglary of a vehicle;

-David L. Atkinson, sale of a controlled substance;

-Caden Britt, two counts of sexual battery;

-Patrick Walker, credit card fraud;

-William Wardlaw, two counts of possesson of a stolen firearm and credit card fraud;

-Chasity Bridgman, sale of a controlled substance.

Fourteen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 4, including:

-Charles I. Bailey, possession of a controlled substance withintent;

-Irvin Bailey, sale of a controlled substance (enhanced church);

-Irvin C. Bailey, felon with a weapon;

-Terry McAnally, abuse of a vulnerable adult;

-Kenneth B. Luther, grand larceny;

-Jonathan Funderburk, grand larceny;

-Robert Congelosi, child desertion;

-Brandon C. Miller, burglary of a building;

-Cory Sappington, grand larceny;

-Adrian Golden, two cases, including two counts of burglary of a dwelling;

-Mary Austin and Paula K. Carreira, exploitation of a vulnerable adult and grand larceny;

-Christopher N. Biven, sale of a controlled substance (habitual);

-Crystal L. Byrd, two counts of sale of a controlled substance, enhanced.

Thirteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April 5, including:

-Eve P. Mayo, possession of a controlled substance with intent;

-Alshunte Bowen, sexual battery;

-Timothy W. Morris, embezzlement under contract;

-Courtney Walls, two counts of burglary of a dwelling;-Oralia L. Palacious, identity theft;

-Steven Foster, simple assault of a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing;

-Jeffery C. Williams, six counts of embezzlement;

-Nathaniel A. Huddleston, second degree arson and grand larceny;

-Ashley R. Smith, possession of a controlled substance;

-Dustin C. Murphy, possession of a controlled substance;

-Michael L. Shelton, trafficking controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent;

-Katie J. Spencer, embezzlement;

-Pamela K. Lamons, three counts of credit card fraud.

Eleven cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 6, including:

-Billy Bailey, Sr., and Bethany Shelton, aggravated assualt, kidnapping, retaliation against a witness and hindering prosecution;

-Billy Bailey, Sr., conspiracy to sell a controlled substance;

-Billy Bailey, Sr., and Nina Garrison, possession of a controlled substance with intent;

-Billy Bailey, Sr., possession of a controlled substance;

-Billy Bailey, Sr., and Irvin C. Bailey, rape;

-Billy Bailey, Sr., Irvin C. Bailey and Nina M. Garrison, rape;

-Billy Bailey, Sr., and Nina M. Garrison, two counts felon with a weapon;

-Nina M. Garrison, retaliation against a witness;

-James W. Crouch, felon with a weapon;

-Heath W. Ettinger, aggravated assault;

-Michael G. Sudduth, malicious mischief;

Thirteen cases are set for trial on Friday, April 7, including:

-Nikko J. Wilson, two counts aggravated assault, shooting in a dwelling and felon with a weapon;

-Ken Grose, six counts of fondling;

-James White, burglary of a vehicle;

-James White, possession of stolen property; and Zachary R. White, possession of stolen property and felon with a weapon;

-James White, taking a motor vehicle:

-Joshua K. Campbell, two counts of burglary of a dwelling and possession of stolen property;

-Jamie Carballo, domestic violence, third offense;

-Michael M. Brooks, grand larceny;

-Jeremy J. Perking, possession of a controlled substance and felony fleeing, habitual;

-Harry C. Smith, Jr., two counts of sale of cocaine;

-Kami W. Case, burglary of a church and a vehicle;

-David N. Burk, abuse of a vulnerable person;

-Charles E. Stegall, three counts of felon with a weapon.

The dockets for weeks two and three will be published March 22 and March 29.