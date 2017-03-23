Chamber award deadline is Friday

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

This Friday (March 24) is the deadline for submitting nominations for the three community service awards which will be presented at the March 30 Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Membership and Awards Banquet.

Nominations may be dropped off, emailed, or mailed to the chamber office at 109 North Main Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.

Nominations may also be made on-line at www.pontotocchamber.com

Tickets for the event are $20 and may be purchased at the chamber office.

The banquet is scheduled for Thursday night, March 30, at the Pontotoc Community House.

“We’ll begin at 6 p.m. with punch and appetizers, followed by supper at 6:30,”said Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell.

“The Pontotoc High School Jazz Band will be the featured entertainment.”

Nominations are being sought for three awards, including: Humanitarian Award; H.E.R.O. Award; and Community Spirit.

“We want the public’s help in recognizing special individuals who have gone above and beyond in serving others and contributed to the betterment of Pontotoc County,” Russell said.

The theme of this year’s banquet is “Mississippi, celebrating 200 years.”