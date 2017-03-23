Dr. Hubbard to address Legion celebration next week

The American Legion, having been founded at a convention in Paris, France, in March of 1919, will celebrate its 98th birthday on Thursday, March 30, at 6:00 p.m. at the local Pontotoc American Legion Post 16.

The special guest speaker for the birthday celebration will be Pontotoc native Dr. James Robert Hubbard.

Dr. Hubbard is the son of late Sheriff Jim Hubbard and his wife, Clara Gober Hubbard.

Dr. Hubbard graduated from Pontotoc High School, the University Medical School in Jackson and did graduate work at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

In the 1980s he practiced medicine in Pontotoc. He later practiced in Verona, MS, at Hubbard Clinic and in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dr. Hubbard is the author of the “Survival Doctor’s Complete Handbook: What To Do When Help Is Not On the Way and the publisher of the nation’s most popular survival medicine website, “The Survivor Doctor.com.”

Through outreach products, such as books and his website, Dr. Hubbard shares little known information about how to deal with medical emergencies when professional help is not available, such as after a tornado, or on a wilderness hunting trip.

Dr. Hubbard and his wife of 42 years, Pam Robbins, moved from Colorado to Oxford, MS, last year. They have two children in their thirties, Leigh Ann and Beth.

Pontotoc American Legion urges all American Legion and Auxiliary members, those eligible for membership and the many friends and relatives of Dr. Hubbard to attend the meeting and potluck supper at 6 p.m. on March 30 to hear him speak and to participate in the Legion’s birthday celebration.