Lady Cougars go 4-0 in spring break tournament

By Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars got some big late outs from the circle and a game-winning hit from Lexie Ward on Saturday to defeat Calhoun City 5-4, part of 4-0 weekend for the Lady Cougars at their host spring break Tournament.

Mackenzie Denton entered in relief in a 5th inning after the Lady Wildcats had rallied to tie the contest at 4 and had the go-ahead run at second base. The senior got a line out to keep the game tied. Denton also stranded the go ahead run at second in the 6th inning by inducing a fly out to end the frame. With the time-limit game running over to start the day’s packed schedule, Brook Lilly started the bottom of the 6th on 2nd base. Ward stepped up to the plate and knocked her in with a walk-off single.

“Mackenzie came on in big spot with a 2-0 count and got the last batter out in the 5th,” said Lady Cougar head coach Adam Patterson.

“Both our pitchers threw well today. Kinzi Ellis did a good job early, and Mackenzie did a good job in relief. We played good, and it was a good win.”

South took an early lead in the bottom of the 1st. Eden Bowen walked before she was driven home on a single from Denton, who later scored on an RBI single from leftfielder Brook Lilly. Calhoun City scored a run in the 2nd before the Lady Cougars answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI hit from Bowen that plated Sara Watkins, who had led off with a single. The Lady Wildcats plated a run on a double steal in the 3rd, and the Lady Cougars answered with a run in the 4th when Maisy Canerdy slid under a tag at home plate after a ground ball from Allyson Harrison. Calhoun City then scored two in the 5th to nod things up before Denton got out of the inning and held them at 4 the in the final frame.

In the final game of the tournament on Saturday the Lady Cougars shutout New Hope 7-0. On Friday the Lady Cougars defeated Senatobia 5-4 and Olive Branch 10-3. Against Senatobia Kinzi Ellis was the winning pitcher and Eden Bowen had a multiple-hit game, with Loren Long recording a triple. Against Olive Branch Allyson Harrison picked up with the win, with multiple hit games from Bowen and Ellis. Denton and Ellis also hit triples.

“We had two good games on Friday,” Patterson said. “Against Senatobia we played a really good game in my opinion, and we played pretty good against Olive Branch too. I was just glad we were able to get the tournament in (because of rain), and we played well against some good teams.”