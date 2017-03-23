Seems to me a fellow could go to Washington and make a fortune selling Flex Seal Liquid.

It’s guaranteed to coat, seal, protect and stop leaks fast!

“Loose lips, sink ships,” was once a motto.

Trouble is they don’t produce pink slips.

Maybe it’s all about tv ratings.

Didn’t someone once say, “The truth is what I say it is!”

In the movie “Josey Wales,” a ferry driver sang “Dixie,” going across the river and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” coming back across.

Someone once asked singer/actor Sammy Davis, Jr., why he shook President Richard Nixon’s hand.

“At the time it seemed like a good idea,” Davis replied.

I imagine Attorney General Jeff Sessions thought the same thing when he met the Russian Ambassador.

“Next time I meet someone named Boris, I’ll ask if his partner’s name is Natasha,” Sessions never quipped.

All this foolishness in Washington got me to thinking about the song, “All I know,” which was written by Grammy winner/Songwriter Hall of Fame member Jimmy Webb.

Next time you have to testify before a Senate committe, don’t plead the fifth.

Just sing these lyrics to the tune of “All I Know:”

I leak you,

You leak me,

We both leak profusely,

Profusely, put on a show

Don’t like you, and that’s all I know.

You accuse me,

I recuse me,

We both abuse Democracy

Democracy, the truth is broke

I’m all about me, and that’s all I know.

Senate hearings, always come to pass,

Accusations come too fast,

They come too fast, but they heal too slow,

No one wins, and that’s all I know.

Party comes first,

party comes last,

Hold that line, when votes are cast,

God and truth, they can wait,

Can’t you see, my pension’s at stake

Senate hearings, always come to pass,

Accusations come too fast,

They come too fast, and really solve nothing,

One fool calls, and another fool’s bluffing.

Someone once told a tin man, a lion, a scarecrow and a girl with a dog, “Pay no atttention to the man behind the curtain. Just bring me the broom stick of Nancy Pelosi.”

You have to know the terminology source lingo in Washington.

If it’s “sources said,” it’s a fib.

If it’s “an inside source,” the truth was stretched.

If it’s “an unnamed source,” it’s all made up.

Party spokesman equals “our side.”

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer has the toughest job.

Every morning he has to go through a checklist before meeting the press.

“Can I leak something? Can I deny something. Can I repudiate something? How about a reiteration? How many times can I say “calls into question?”

“Can I say ‘liar, liar, pants on fire’? C’mon, it’s Friday!”

If you visit Washington, remember three things.

What happens on a tarmac, stays on a tarmac.

And if someone offers you a Black Russian cocktail, check the straw for a camera and don’t talk into the coaster.

And if someone mentions Dupont, they’re not talking about how wet the grass is.