Warriors top Vikings in pitchers’ duel

By Jonathan Wise

ECRU- It was a classic pitching duel Saturday night in North Pontotoc and Pontotoc High’s rivalry baseball contest, with the Warriors coming away with a 1-0 win.

The squads compiled only six combined hits, with the Warriors’ scoring a lone run in the top of the 1st inning that they made stand up.

Centerfielder Brandon Hale singled and stole a base before scoring on a sacrifice fly from first baseman Kirkland Campbell.

On the mound, Devin Riggs worked the first three shutout innings for Pontotoc, while Hale entered in the top of the 4th and threw the final four hitless innings, striking out 8.

“This was a big one for our guys,” said Pontotoc coach Casey James. “I was extremely happy with both of our guys on the mound. Devin Riggs threw the first 3 innings for us and kept his pitch count down well, and Brandon Hale did a great job closing out the game. They are two seniors who showed some leadership.

“We came up with a big win over a good New Albany team (on Friday), so I am very pleased with getting two wins over quality opponents as we move onto Itawamba for two big division games this week. Our guys are playing good baseball right now.”

The Viking pitchers were extremely effective as well. Jake Reeder worked the first three innings, and left hander Preston Davis tossed the final four innings. Both finished with three strikeouts.

“Both sides pitched it really well,” said North coach Chad Anthony. “We’ve got to do a better job at the plate, but give them credit. They mixed it up well, as did our guys. We got a lot of good hitters out. If you like pitching and defense, it was your night.”

“To this point we have pitched and played defense well. I like this team. They’ve kind of been behind the eight ball a little bit with the injuries we’ve had to deal with, but they’ve accepted that and fought through it. 6-4 with the amount of quality competition we’ve played is pretty good.”

Hale had two hits on the night at the plate.

On Friday the Warriors had beat New Albany 8-6 after dropping a 8-7 extra inning game to Booneville on Tuesday.

North (6-4, 2-0 Division 4-3A) has a pair of division matchups with Nettleton this week, while the Warriors (8-4, 1-0 Division 1-4A) play two games against Itawamba AHS.