Be weather conscious over the weekend UPDATE

It will be tempting not to look at the weather forecasts on Friday since you want to be out and about for the weekend. Resist that temptation. Keep a track on the weather.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service: PAY CLOSE ATTENTION to the tornado threat paragraph.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday

There is a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday over

a large portion of the Midsouth Saturday. Damaging winds and

large hail will be the main threats. Isolated tornadoes and

localized flash flooding will be a secondary threat.

The most likely location for a tornado will be across north Mississippi.

Severe thunderstorm chances will return Monday. Any storms that

reach severe limits on Monday could carry an enhanced potential

for producing large and damaging hail.

Another round of severe storms will be possible on Thursday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation may be needed starting tonight and through the

upcoming week, in response to multiple severe weather episodes.

The storm system that has been talked about for two days is now projected to be right over the northeast mississippi area. No matter where you go you need to check the weather before you get there and have a plan in your mind on what to do if the weather turns stormy.

There is a potential for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon on Saturday which could spin up into tornadic activiy.