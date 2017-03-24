Tornado shelter information and supply kit

To be alerted of a storm in your community by phone sign up at www.trpdd.com/codered. This is at no cost to you.

Know where your tornado shelter is. Here are the locations. If you have never been there, spend time TODAY, Friday, to find it and see exactly where it is.

• Algoma – 2 shelters: Both at 1310 Algoma Road

• Ecru – 7 shelters: Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue

* City of Pontotoc 8 shelters: 116 North Main Street; 320 Clark Street; 206 Hud Street; 289 Lake Drive; 374 Hwy. 15 South; 472A Vance Street; 290 Eighth Street; 1814 Hwy. 15 North

• Sherman – 7 shelters: 161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street

• Thaxton – 4 shelters: 2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)

• Toccopola – 2 shelters: Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.

• Turnpike Community – 1 shelter: 370 Cane Creek North (Turnpike Baptist Church)

• Beckham – 1 shelter: 414 Beckham Road

• Hurricane – 1 shelter: 7600 Highway 346

• Longview – 1 shelter: 3497 Longview Road

• Randolph – 3 shelters: Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)

• Troy/Woodland – 2 shelters: 175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road

YOu must be prepared to survive three days on your own if need be. If you haven’t done so, construct a supply kit

Store these items in sturdy easy to carry containers. These items should be kept in an easy to locate place known to all family members.

* 3 day supply of water (1 gal. per person per day)

* Food that won’t spoil. Store at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods taht require no refrigeration, preparation, or cooking and little or no water.

* A change of clothing and footwear and a blanket One change of clothing and footwear per person and blankets, or sleeping bags.

* A first aid kit for your home and your car. Be sure to include prescription medicationsand insulin.

* Tools and emergency supplies A battery operated radio, flashlight, extra batteries, manual can opener, sanitation items, feminine suplies, garbage bags, paper plates, cups and plastic unensils.

* Extra set of car keys, credit card and cash

* Special items for infants, elderly or disabled persons