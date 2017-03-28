guilty plea brings two consecutive life sentences to Pontotoc man

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

In Pontotoc County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon (March 28), a Pontotoc County man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, after pleading guilty to two charges of capital murder.

Circuit Judge Jim Pounds passed sentence after defendant Carl Victor Hughes pled guilty to the capital murders of Pontotoc County residents Donald and Evelyn Baker, who were bludgeoned to death in their Shady Grove Community home on May 3, 2015.

