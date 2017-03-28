Viking golfers top field at Pontotoc

By Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC- The North Pontotoc Vikings picked up their first tournament win of the 2017 season last Tuesday at the Pontotoc Country Club, coming in 1st in a four-team field.

North’s squad of junior Presley McMillen, junior Aron Hale, sophomore Clay Matthews and freshman Jon Major Earnest posted a score of 205, narrowly edging out Saltillo’s 207. Pontotoc came in 3rd with 211 and Lafayette 4th with 228.

Pontotoc’s A.J. Martin was the medalist and shot a nine-hole score of 42.

On Thursday the Vikings traveled to Big Oaks, where the girls finished 2nd to New Albany with a score of 99. Two Lady Viking competitors shot personal best scores on the day. Senior Katie Henry shot a 45 and recorded her first birdie in match play, while sophomore Breanna Nowlin, who has only been playing golf for roughly a month and a half, shot a 54 and recorded her first par in match play.

The Viking boys recorded a score of 195 and finished 4th of out of 5 teams in a strong field of Tupelo Christian Prep, New Albany, Booneville and Pontotoc. Pontotoc was 5th with a 197.

“Our golf team motto is ‘keep grinding,’” said head coach Tim Norris. “We play hard on every shot, and the bigger the goal the harder the grind. Our goals are for both boys and girls teams to qualify for state.”