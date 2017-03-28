Viking split series with Tigers

By Will Ruff, Sports Writer

NETTLETON – North Pontotoc (6-5, 2-0) watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss at Nettleton on Tuesday. The Vikings left seven on base and struck out 12 times and were limited to just five hits.

“I didn’t do a good enough job to get my guys ready,” said Vikings head coach Chad Anthony.

Nettleton took a 1-0 lead on a double in the first inning and increased their lead to 2-0 on a wild pitch. Tiger pitcher Colton Ausburn kept the Vikings off balance all night. Nettleton extended their lead to 3-0 in the 3rd and added an insurance run in the 5th to make it 4-0. North would get two on late in the 7th, but again they struggled to get them to home plate.

Clark Mills led the Vikings with two hits in three at bats. Jake Reeder and Brandon Thomas both had a hit a piece. Reeder pitched effectively on the evening, going 6 innings while giving up 3 earned runs and striking out 6.

North Pontotoc 11, Nettleton 4

ECRU- Later in the week on Friday the Vikings hosted the Tigers in Ecru and this time made up for the let down earlier in the week.

“We challenged them all week after the loss on Tuesday,” said Anthony. “We had a good week of practice, and they showed up and pushed through the rut we have been in. They played the way we expect them to for 7 innings, and it showed in the box score.”

North Pontotoc (7-5, 3-1) defeated Nettleton 11-4 thanks to a strong start which saw them score 5 runs in the 1st inning, 3 in the 2nd and 3 in the 3rd inning. The offensive barrage began when Tanner Turk led off the game with a triple and scored on a balk by the Nettleton pitcher. Preston Davis then hit an RBI single that scored Payton Moore to take a 2-1 lead. North would then extend their lead in the inning when Sheffield Anthony drove in Davis and Ethan Dyer on a single, and Braxton Sudduth drove in Anthony to take the score to 5-2 after one inning of play. In the 3rd inning Nettleton hit three batters. Dyer started the scoring when he drove home Moore, and he then came home himself after Clark Mills stole home and the attempt to get him out turned into a passed ball. Turk added an inside the park home run and Dyer had a 2 RBI single to take the score to 11-2 in the 5th.

The Tigers would add 2 more runs, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Vikings and Tigers split the series.

Ethan Dyer had 3 hits, 3 RBI and scored 2 runs, Tanner Turk had 2 hits, a RBI and 2 runs scored, and Clark Mills scored 2 runs and had a hit and 2 stolen bases. In all the Vikings stole 5 bases on the evening. Preston Davis was awarded the win going 6 innings with 7 strikeouts.