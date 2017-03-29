Cougars clinch Division 4-3A title

By Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC-The South Pontotoc Cougars clinched the Division 4-3A title last Tuesday with a 5-2 win over Mississippi School of Math and Science (MSMS).

Isaac Finley picked up a win in boys singles 7-5, 6-1, and Maddy Angle won in girls singles 6-0, 6-0 over Kenadi Freeman.

The Cougars split the doubles courts, with the boys doubles team of Sam Morgan and Matthew Butts winning 6-1, 6-3 and the girls doubles duo of Haylee Finley and Addi Smith winning 7-6, 6-2 over Erin Owens and Sara Ballout.

South’s final victory came in mixed doubles, with Judith Mills and Reese Duncan beating Morgan Dollar and David Thaggard 7-6 6-3.

South fell to TCPS later on Tuesday 3-4 and beat East Webster 4-3 on Friday.

“We’ve got a young, strong team, and they are tight as a group and are competitors,” said head coach Helen Bowen. “We’ve got a lot of talent and they keep improving. It’s a big accomplishment to clinch our division.”

As of right now, the Cougars have number one seeds in boys singles with Finley, girls singles with Angle, girls doubles with Finley and Smith and mixed doubles with Mills and Duncan. Landon Pannell and Landon Roye are set to be seeded number two in boys doubles at the division tournament on April 11.