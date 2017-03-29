PHS 1st, 2nd at Pontotoc Invitational

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors won the Pontotoc Invitational track meet on Friday, while the boys finished 2nd.

In the pole vault, Kyle Simmons finished 1st for the boys and Shaun Christenson 2nd. In the girls pole vault Rossie Robinson took 1st and Taylor Norris 2nd.

In the shot put Myles Chewe finished 4th and Shelby Mull 3rd (girls). In the girls discus Kashae Knox placed 1st and Tierra Simmons came in 2nd. Immanuel Vance came in 1st in the triple jump, and Jamira Davis finished 3rd for the girls.

Jorden Owen finished 1st in the girls long jump, while Jamira Davis finished 4th. Immanel Vance came in 2nd for the Warriors in the long jump. A’Miracl Johnson placed 4th in the high jump for the Lady Warriors.

In the 3200 meter race, Clark Owen finished 3rd. Alandria Hooper won the 100 meter hurdles, with Jorden Owen placing 3rd. On the boys side Kyle Simmons placed 1st in the 100 hurdles, with Malcolm Hall 3rd and Ralph Dunn 4th.

Jyasia Shumpert was 2nd in the 100 meters, while Jarious Gill came in 4th. In the girls 4 x100 relay, Jorden Owen, Alandria Hooper, Taniya Sommerville and Jyasia Shumpert came in 4th, and D.J. Dilworth, Malcolm Hall, TK McIntosh and Jarious Gill came in 3rd in the boys 4 x100. Caleb Ruth finished 2nd in the 1600 meters, with Mitchell Cook 4th.

In the girls 4 x800 relay Anna Crane Watts, Maclaine Griffith, Raegan Staser and Michaela Bradford finished 1st. In the boys 4 x 800 the team of Will Dauler, Dominic White, Camron Lavigne and Caleb Ruth placed 2nd.

Maclaine Griffith and Will Dauler each placed 4th in the 800 meters for the Lady Warriors and Warriors. Jarious Gill won the boys 200 meters, and Jyasia Shumpert finished 2nd for the girls. In the 400 meters Michael Cutler placed 1st and Camron Lavigne 2nd. Raegan Staser finished 2nd in the girls 400. In the 300 hurdles, Kyle Simmons finished 3rd for the boys and Jamira Davis 3rd for the Lady Warriors.

“We are very pleased with the way our kids competed against these high quality programs,” said PHS head coach Brian Morgan.

“The girls finished in 1st place and the boys were 2nd only to reigning state champions Senatobia. Kyle Simmons led the way with 26 individual points for the boys while Jarious Gill was second with 20. Jorden Owen, Jamira Davis and Jyasia Shumpert scored 20 apiece for the girls.

“I thought it was a balanced effort, but our field events did surprise me in a good way. Jorden had a PR in long jump and won. Immanuel vance did in the triple jump also. Our vaulters continued their dominance. We also went 1-2 in the discus. Very proud of our 4×800 teams too as they outran some very good teams. I like where we are at right now as a team with division only two weeks away.”