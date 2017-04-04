Vikings hire Crotwell as head coach

North Pontotoc High School has hired Andy Crotwell as its new head football coach. Crotwell will replace Brian Sutton, who was recently named the high school’s principal beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

Crotwell comes to North from Caledonia, where he served as head coach for the past four seasons. He led the Confederates to a 19-25 record and two playoff appearances, equaling the number of playoff trips in the prior 32 years at the school.

A graduate of Millsaps college, Crotwell spent 11 years in a variety of football coaching positions at Tupelo before going to Caledonia, including the final two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Crotwell will be leading the Vikings on the field in the coming weeks as spring practice gets underway.