Lady Cougars win four straight, three on road

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor

South Pontotoc won four games last week against some tough opponents, three of them away from their home field.

Last Tuesday the Lady Cougars beat Eupora 4-3. On Friday they traveled to East Webster and picked up an 8-3 victory. On Saturday South travelecd to the Tupelo Tournament, where they beat 4A and 5A schools Senatobia and Oxford.

Against East Webster on Friday, Mackenzie Denton had a strong outing and went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, and the senior also recorded a multiple-hit game at the plate. Allyson Harrison recorded two hits as well.

On Saturday at Tupelo, the Lady Cougars matched up against Senatobia in their first game.

In the first inning the Lady Cougars plated a pair of runs, the first when senior Eden Bowen, who had doubled to lead off the inning, raced home on a throwing error to third base.

A second run came home when Sara Brown crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

The Lady Warriors would answer in the bottom of the 3rd. Anna King reached on a bloop single, and in the next at-bat Macy Stevens drilled an inside the park home run to tie the game at 2-2.

South (11-4) regained the lead in the 4th. Lexie Ward doubled to bring home Brook Lilly and Layne Tedder. Ward then scored on an RBI single from Eden Bowen that made it 5-2.

Senatobia got another run in the bottom of the 4th on an RBI hit by Kara Johnson, but Lady Cougar starting pitcher Allyson Harrison got three straight outs to prevent any further damage and retired the Lady Warriors in order in the bottom of the 5th.

“We hit the ball well on Saturday. Against Senatobia we had some timely hits. Lexie Ward had a big hit in the inning to get the lead back for us, and then Eden Bowen had a big hit to score another run.

In game two Against Oxford the Lady Cougars won 12-4, pounding out 12 hits. Bowen, Lilly, Ward and Harrison all had two hits apiece.

“In the second game against Oxford we really stepped it up at the plate,” Patterson said.

“We had a good week and we are continuing to get better. We have some big games this week though.”

South has three Division 2-3A games this week against Independence, North Pontotoc (Thursday night) and Water Valley.