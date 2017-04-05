Lady Vikings start Division 2-3A play with pair of wins

By Jonathan Wise

The North Pontotoc Lady Viking softball team opened Division 2-3A play strong last week with a 2-0 mark in their first two games, both of which were on the road. Last Tuesday the Lady Vikings defeated Water Valley 5-0 before beating Independence 2-1 in a tight contest.

Against the Lady Devils seven North players recorded a hit, led by two from Katelyn Matthews. Lindsey Coffey, Gracey Griggs and Leah Jones each drove in a run.Pitcher Cadie Beth Gates went all seven inning and allowed only two hits with four strikeouts.

Against Independence North (6-7) only recorded two hits, but the Lady Vikings scratched out two runs in the top of the 7th inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and come out on top.Gates again had a strong complete game performance in the pitcher’s circle.

On Saturday the Lady Vikings traveled to the Tupelo Tournament, where they lost 13-4 to Tupelo and 6-1 to Oxford in a pair of tough matchups, snapping a 5-game winning streak. Against the Lady Wave Matthews went 3-3 with an RBI and Jones went 2-3 with 2 RBI.

The Lady Vikings have an important division matchup with rival South Pontotoc on the road on Thursday night.