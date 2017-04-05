Lady Warriors move to 2-0 in Division 2-4A

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor

A big 5th inning lifted the Pontotoc Lady Warriors to a key division road win over New Albany last Tuesday, breaking open a tight contest.

PHS sent batters to the plate and plated 11 runs to turn a two-run lead into a 15-3 blowout win. The Lady Warriors now sit at 10-4 overall and 2-0 in Division 2-4A play.

The Lady Warriors jumped out to the early lead by scoring four in the top of the 1st. Jessica Lewellen drew a walk to lead off the game and came around to score on a double steal. First baseman Mackenzie Lane later scored when an attempted fielder’s choice on ground ball from Randa Clair Payne was not in time, and Bailey Moorman took advantage of a passed ball to make it 3-0. A fourth run came home when Jadyn Spears singled to plate Sky Vaughn.

New Albany kept PHS off the scoreboard the next three innings, escaping a two on, one out jam in the 2nd, and cut the deficit in half on a 2-RBI single from Katelin Cavander in the bottom of the 3rd.

Pontotoc took advantage of early walks issued by the Lady Bulldogs, scoring first when Payne executed a sacrifice fly to score Averi Berry. Makarthy Lane then singled to score Moorman, Jessica Lewellen drew a bases-loaded walk, and Mary Kate Butler broke the game open with a 3-RBI double down the left field line. Courtesy runner Allie Beckly proceeded to steal 3rd base, racing home when the throw sailed ove the bag. Berry then brought home Tayler Russell with another double to left field, this one a deep screamer off the base of the wall. Berry then scored herself on a third conescutive double by Moorman. Sky Vaughn followed with an RBI single, and a final run crossed home during rundown to extend thhe Lady Warriors’ lead to 15-2.

New Albany added a third run in the bottom of the 5th.

The game marked the third consecutive game in which the Lady Warriors scored 15 or more runs.

“We have put a lot of focus on hitting the softball,” said coach Austin McNair. “I know how well we can hit the softball and how well we do it in practice, but we have got to do it when it matters. If we can hit like we have been we are going to be hard to beat. We got off to a slow start tonight, but we had to adjust and that’s part of the game.

“I was proud of them for doing that. We are starting to see it well and figure thing out, and they are having it fun, which is what it is all about.”

Butler picked up in the circle and finished with two hits at the plate, as did Lane, Spears and Payne.