Vikings and Cougars split key division series

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor

SPRINGVILLE – The South Pontotoc Cougars took care of business last Tuesday night, pounding out 10 hits, scoring 4 runs and getting another extremely effective outing from starting pitcher Dayton Butler in a 4-3 comeback win over rival North Pontotoc.

The Cougars scored the game winner in bottom of the 9th on a Alan Hall walk-off single that scored Dillon Holloway.

“We got down 3-2 and they didn’t quit,” said South coach Bryan Buckner. “We found a way to win it.”

South Pontotoc scored a run in the 1st inning on a Dayton Butler single that plated Chandler Johnson. The Cougars pushed another run across in the 4th inning when Cade Jones scored on a Colton Priest single for a 2-0 lead. North would answer in the 5th inning. Ethan Dyer led off with a walk, which was followed by a Preston Davis single. Sheffield Anthony moved them into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, and Dyer scored on a Cougar error. A wild pitch then allowed Davis and Anthony to score giving North a 3-2 lead.

“I’m proud of how Dayton (Butler) battled,” said Buckner. “Our pitching has kept it close for us so far this year and has given us a chance to win in every game we have played and tonight was no different. North tested us pretty good tonight but we just found a way to win it.”

The Cougars began their rally in the 6th inning by tying the game on an Alan Hall single that scored Carson Newell. Hall continued his clutch hitting in the bottom of the 7th inning by connecting on the game-winning hit.

“It was a great high school baseball game,” said North coach Chad Anthony. “It could have gone either way, but tip the hat to them for getting it done. I was proud of our guys. We got out of some jams, showed a lot of guts and heart, but South just got a hit at the right time.”

Dayton Butler (5-0, 0.87 ERA) threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts to pick up the win on the evening, and he has now fanned at least 11 batters in all six starts this season. The senior also led the Cougars with a 3-hit effort at the plate. Hall finished 3-4 with two runs driven in on two big hits that tied and won the game.

North Pontotoc 7

South Pontotoc 2

ECRU – After losing a close one on the road earlier in the week in Springville, the Vikings got back on track by beating South Pontotoc 7-2 on Friday night.

“They have a good club and we just beat a good baseball team tonight,” said North coach Chad Anthony. “I’m proud of the composure we showed tonight for 7 innings.”

The Cougars jumped on top of North early when Jonathan Weeks hit a two-run home run to put South 2-0 in the first inning.

“We got a big hit out of Jonathan (Weeks) early and then we just quit hitting after that,” said South coach Bryan Buckner.“We had some chances to plate some more runs, but we just didn’t execute.”

Viking pitcher Preston Davis settled in after giving up the early homer, and he went on to pitch a complete game and strike out 9.

“Preston has done that for us all year,” said Coach Anthony. “He threw strikes, battled and kept us in it all night.”

North plated a run in the 2nd to cut the Cougars’ lead in half on a Jake Reeder single that scored Preston Davis. North started off the 3rd inning with singles by Tanner Turk and Payton Moore. Clark Mils then hit a double to score both. Braxton Sudduth grounded a ball to shortstop on the next at bat, but an errant throw allowed Mills and Preston Davis to score. Corley Hooper hit a single two batters later scoring Sudduth to put the Vikings ahead 6-2. North would scratch another run across in the 4th to extend their lead to 7-2. South’s offense threatened by loading the bases in the top of the 6th inning, but Davis stuck out the next 3 batters to end the inning.

“North did a good job of hitting tonight,” said coach Buckner. “Weeks has not given up that many hits all season and unfortunately we made some untimely errors behind him that didn’t help.”

Payton Moore and Jake Reeder finished with 2 hits apiece, Clark Mills had a two run double and Corley Hooper finished with a RBI single to lead the Vikings offense on Friday night.

“We put it in play better tonight,” said Anthony. “Top to bottom it was a better game for us.”

South Pontotoc currently is 13-6 and 3-1 in Division 4-3A, and North Pontotoc is 8-8 and 4-2 in Division 4-3A on the year. South is tied for the division lead with Nettleton, and the Vikings sit a game back of both after having split with the Tigers and the Cougars so far this season.