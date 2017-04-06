South archers win fourth straight 3A North Half title

By Jonathan Wise

South Pontotoc’s archery team won their 4th consecutive 3A North Half championship last week in Coffeeville by posting the program’s best-ever score at any event.

The Cougars shot a 3,312, beating out Hatley with a 3,276 and Water Valley with a 3,260.

Parker Flint shot a 293 to lead the team.

“Our girls shot their best collectively at North Half, and the boys did what they have been doing all year,” said Cougar coach Shane Murphree.

“We have a lot of veteran boys and they have been very consistent. We knew that would be the case; our question mark this year has been how the girls would progress. They have really stepped up.”

South will go to Jackson to defend its state championship next week, April 10-13.

“We are probably going to have to get at least that much (3,300) to win at state, because there are several teams in the north that have really increased their scores,” Murphree said.

“Even though we shot our best score we didn’t win by a whole lot. Last year we shot in the 3,260s and won state, and that is probably not going to be good enough this time.

“ I think we are probably going to have to shoot a 3,300 again to bring home another state title. We need to have 12 shooters have really good days that day. It’s going to be close.”

The Cougars remain undefeated on the year, having won every match they’ve competed in.

“It’s pretty impressive that they shoot as much as they do on their own,” Murphree said.

“They showed up at the first match having not had very much after school practice and were ready to go. I’m very pleased with how much they practice at home as well at school, and it has shown in our overall performance.”

North Pontotoc came in 5th at the 3A North Half.