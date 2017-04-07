Pontotoc archery finishes 3rd at 4A North Half

The Pontotoc Warriors continued their improvement in year two of the program by finishing their 3rd at Class 4A North Half archery championships last week.

PHS posted a team score of 3,082. Sherman Ross was the top shooter for the boys with a 277 and Payton Wright shot a 271 to leas the girls.

“We have made great strides this season from where we were last year at this time,” said Pontotoc archery coach Samuel Collier. “

We Improved to third in the North this year, but we have still not reached our true potential. If we can shake the nerves that we had at North Half I expect us to do really well at the state competition.”

The state archery tournament will be held in Jackson next week, April 10-13.