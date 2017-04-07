Pontotoc archery finishes 3rd at 4A North Half
By Regina Butler | 8:19 am | April 7, 2017 | Sports
The Pontotoc Warriors continued their improvement in year two of the program by finishing their 3rd at Class 4A North Half archery championships last week.
PHS posted a team score of 3,082. Sherman Ross was the top shooter for the boys with a 277 and Payton Wright shot a 271 to leas the girls.
“We have made great strides this season from where we were last year at this time,” said Pontotoc archery coach Samuel Collier. “
We Improved to third in the North this year, but we have still not reached our true potential. If we can shake the nerves that we had at North Half I expect us to do really well at the state competition.”
The state archery tournament will be held in Jackson next week, April 10-13.
