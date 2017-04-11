Cougars win 2nd straight 3A archery title

By Jonathan Wise

The South Pontotoc archery team clinched back-to-back Class 3A state archery titles on Monday by bringing their “A” game to the Kirk Fordice Equine Center, site of the Archery in Mississippi Schools (AIMS) state championships.

The Cougars shot a total score of 3,317, the highest score in the history of the program. It was needed, however. Water Valley came in second with 3,301, and Franklin County placed third with a 3,288.

Parker Flint led the way with a 292.

“I think our score went up every match this year,” said head coach Shane Murphree.

“Parker had a great day, and we had several others in the 280s. A lot of shooters had really good days, and we really didn’t have to count a low score. That was a good thing because we needed every point we could get. Water Valley ended up being pretty close to us.

“All year we’ve had the boys shooting really high scores, as high as we have ever gotten, but we weren’t sure if our girls’ scores would get high enough to get us to this point. They have really gotten better, especially in the last few matches.

“I am very proud of all these kids. It helps us that we have an archery period and they get to shoot year-round, but I think every kid has their own bow. They work hard and shoot a lot on their own, and that definitely shows in our results.”

The Cougars end the season undefeated.