North bats catch fire in win over South

By Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE – The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings (10-8, 3-0) beat the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars 13-2 on Thursday night to remain defeated in division play. North used an 11-hit team effort and a complete game from Cadie Beth Gates to put themselves in the driver’s seat in Division 2-3A.

“We had a junior and a senior step up and lead us tonight at the plate tonight,” said North coach Cee Cee Austin. “Both of them hit home runs and we just had a good day today.”

Senior Leah Jones had 2 hits on the evening, one of them a grand slam, and collected 4 RBI. Junior Katelyn Matthews collected 3 runs on a hit, three walks and drove in a run.

“Our pitcher Cadie Beth Gates threw us a game and we played well behind her,” said Austin. “We played softball the way you are supposed to play softball tonight.”

Gates threw a complete game and struck out one walking none on the evening.

South Pontotoc took an early one run lead in the 1st inning when Mackenzie Denton hit into a fielder’s choice to score Eden Bowen.

The score would remain there until Matthews hit a solo home run over the left field fence to tie the game in the top of the 3rd inning. South would take the lead back in the bottom of the 3rd on a sacrifice fly from Mallorie Rackley that scored Loren Long to make it 2-1.

North would take the lead for good in the 4th when Karley Robbins hit a 2-run double to put the Lady Vikings up 3-2.

The Lady Vikings would add 6 runs in the 5th inning, highlighted by Jones’ grand slam, and they added 4 runs in the 7th inning for a final margin of 13-2.

“I thought we played as bad as we have all year,” said South coach Adam Patterson.

“We didn’t hit it well, we didn’t pitch it well and we didn’t field it well either. To their (North) credit they got some big hits tonight and pitched well. They did what they had to do to win and we didn’t.”

Belle Ross drove in one and scored two runs on a hit and a walk. Karley Robbins added two hits, drove in three and scored a run to help the Lady Vikings on the evening. Ava Merritt also recorded two hits.

Denton had three hits for the Lady Cougars and drove in a run, while Bowen and Long collected two hits apiece.

The rest of the week was successful for South (15-6). They picked up division wins by beating Independence 22-5 on Wednesday and Water Valley 12-2 on Friday.

On Saturday they defeated Strayhorn 13-4 and lost to Center Hill 3-2. On Monday night (April 10) they knocked off Calhoun City 8-5.

North Pontotoc defeated Ingomar 14-2 on Tuesday, West Union 9-7 on Friday and Falkner 1-0 on Saturday. The Lady Vikings dropped a tight 6-5 game to Pontotoc on Monday.

The Lady Vikings have won 9 of their last 11 games.