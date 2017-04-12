Warriors sweep Braves

By Jonathan Wise

IUKA- Pontotoc’s bats exploded for 10 runs over the 5th and 6th innings Friday night to finish off a Division 1-4A sweep of the Tishomingo County Braves by a score of 12-2. Senior Devin Riggs was also instrumental with a superb complete game that saw him allow one hit.

The Warriors got an early lead with two runs in the 1st. Brandon Hale was hit by a pitch and later scored when the Braves dropped a fly ball off the bat of Hayden Harris. Harris came home on a Colton Conlee’s sacrifice fly.

Tishomingo County plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the 2nd to tie the contest 2-2, and the game remained deadlocked until the bottom of the 5th. Ryne Franklin singled to lead off the inning, followed by Caleb Hobson legging out an infield single. Senior centerfielder Brandon Hale then singled to score Franklin. Harris then stepped to the plate and ripped a double down the left field line to plate Hobson and Hale. Three combined runs then scored on a pair of Brave errors before Brady Kyle connected with an RBI single that scored Trey Shelton.

The Braves changed pitchers to start the 6th, but the Warriors continued rolling against new hurler Colten Rooker. Hobson singled on a soft line drive to center field and stole second base. Hale followed with another single, and Harris came up with his second RBI hit to bring home Hobson. Conlee followed with an RBI single and Riggs brought home the final two runs of the nigh on the Warriors’ 5th consecutive hit.

“I was really proud of the guys for the turnaround they were able to make in a major division series with major playoff implications,” said PHS head baseball coach Casey James.

“They came through with a big win at home on Tuesday. Tonight we looked a little shaky in the first couple of innings, but I am proud of how our guys responded. After the 3rd we came through with a lot of timely hitting that we needed. I can’t say enough about Devin Riggs and the way that he came out and performed. He got stronger as the game went on. He’s just a great competitor.

The Warriors defeated the Braves 6-4 on Tuesday night in game one. On Saturday PHS fell to Booneville 6-3.