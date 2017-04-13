Cougars advance four courts to state tournament

By Jonathan Wise

South Pontotoc had a successful day at the Division 4-3A individual tournament on Monday, with four out of five courts advancing to compete in the 3A state tournament.

Five Cougars won the division title in their respective positions. Isaac Finley entered the match seeded number one with a first round bye. He defeated MSMS’s J.J. Seid 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.

Girls doubles team Haylee Finley and Addi Smith defeated MSMS’s Vivian Van and Kenadi Freeman 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals before taking the final 7-5, 6-1 over MSMS’s Erin Owens and Sarah Der’ Balbut.

Number one seed Judith Mills and Reese Duncan won the mixed doubles title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win over MSMS’s Morgan Dollar and David Thaggard.

Maddy Angle lost a tough three-set match to MSMS’s Maggie Ford and will go to the state as the number two seed.

“Overall we played well today,” said South Pontotoc coach Helen Bowen.

“Getting four courts to state is great. These kids have worked so hard this year, and this team is still young. Isaac (Finley) is an 8th grader, Maddy (Angle) is a 9th grader, girls doubles one is a junior and 9th grader.

“I was also proud of my boys doubles two of Matthew Butts and Sam Morgan, who are just 8th graders. They didn’t go to state but they won their first round match. In girls doubles Leanna Polk and Allysen Lee made to the second round as well in their first year of varsity. This is a great group to coach, and we are looking forward to starting the (team) playoffs next week.”