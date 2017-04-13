Lady Warriors sit atop Division 2-4A standings

By Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors jumped on Lafayette from the get go last Tuesday, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning in 10-0 win. The victory was one of four key division wins last weeks, all shutouts.

Senior centerfielder Jessica Lewellen led off the game with a single up the middle, followed by a single from Mary Kate Butler and a RBI hit by Mackenzie Lane.

With the bases loaded, Randa Clair Payne hit a sharp ground ball that resulted in an error that plated two more runs, and Jadyn Spears brought home two more with a soft line drive over second base that fell in for a single.

Pontotoc continued their momentum in the 2nd inning. Lane stepped to the dish first and blasted a line drive home run over the left field fence to make it 6-0 Lady Warriors. Averi Berry then singled and advanced to second base on a groundout before stealing 3rd.

An attempted throw to the bag sailed into into foul into the fence down the 3rd base line, allowing Berry to race home for a seventh run. Catcher Sky Vaughn reached on an error, and courtesy runner Tayler Russell proceeded to steal second and then third. Russell came home on a bunt from Makarthy Lane to extend the PHS lead to 8-0.

Meanwhile, Butler shut the Lady Commodores’ offense down, and she would only allow threes hit over over five innings to pick up the win in the pitcher’s circle.

The Lady Warriors added two final runs in the bottom of 4th. Senior Bailey Moorman doubled down the right field line to start off the frame, and Sky Vaughn drove her in with a single. Vaughn came around to score on bunt groundout from Makarthy Lane.

“We’ve put an emphasis on division play beginning a new season,” said head coach Austin McNair.

““It was a very good week for the Lady Warriors. I was very pleased with our performance; we played well in all three phases of the game.

“In six games of division play we’ve only given up three runs and scored 78. It’s a credit to the girls for buying in. We’ve had some success, but we haven’t accomplished anything yet. Our goals are still in front of us.”

On Wednesday Pontotoc defeated Senatobia, previously undbeaten in the division, 11-0. Thursday the Lady Warriors swept a doubleheader against division foe Byhalia in two 8-0 victories. The Lady Warriors fell to 3A power Nettleton 4-3 on Friday before picking up 6-5 win over rival North Pontotoc on Monday night.

PHS now sits at 15-6 overall with a division-leading 6-0 mark in Division 2-4A play with four division games remaining.

“I like where we are,” McNair said.

“We are going to continue to focus on little things and focus on our offensive game. I think we pitch it well and play defense well. We know that it will be different going into this second round (of division play) because teams will know us better.”