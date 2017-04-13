PHS tennis keeps Division 1-4A title streak alive

Pontotoc clinched the Division 1-4A title last Tuesday with a 4-3 win over Tishomingo County. On Monday the Warriors had defeated another division opponent, Amory, 5-2.

Nick Bails manned the boys singles position against Braves, winning 6-2, 6-1 over Riley Compton. Blake Gregory and Caleb Ginn defeated Eli Puckett and Brady Clayton 6-3, 6-3 in boys doubles.

The Warriors’ two other wins came in girls doubles with Sarah Metcalfe and Brianna Ball winning 6-2, 6-0 over Kayley Williams and Baileigh Johnson and in mixed doubles with a 6-2, 6-1 win by Jonathan Main and Jaslyn Hopkins over Jeb Jackson and Molli McGee.

Against Amory Pontotoc picked up wins from Caleb Ginn in boys singles, Mabry Chamblee in girls singles, Blake Gregory and Russell Moorman in boys doubles, Nick Bails and Blayze Haynes in boys doubles, and Jaslyn Hopkins and Brooke Chism in girls doubles.

“I think this is the sixth straight year that we have won the division,” said Pontotoc coach Kevin Morrow.

“I was really happy for the seniors. Every year they have been on the team we have won a division title. It wasn’t easy. We beat Corinth 4-3, Tishomingo County 4-3. Our division was really close and competitive.

“We are just glad to have won it. That was our number one goal this year.”

Pontotoc will play Lafayette in the first round of the 4A playoffs on April 18.