Call today to reserve!

April 25, 2017

The Pontotoc County MHV will be having their annual flea market on the Court Square Saturday, May 6.
Now is the time to reserve your spot. Individuals may purchase a standard booth now through April 28, for $10 or $15 if you want electricity. The flea market is growing so don’t forget to call the Extension Center, 489-3910.

