Call today to reserve!
By Regina Butler | 12:47 pm | April 25, 2017 | News
The Pontotoc County MHV will be having their annual flea market on the Court Square Saturday, May 6.
Now is the time to reserve your spot. Individuals may purchase a standard booth now through April 28, for $10 or $15 if you want electricity. The flea market is growing so don’t forget to call the Extension Center, 489-3910.
