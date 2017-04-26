Lady Cougars advance in blowout

By Will Ruff

SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc took care of Cleveland Eastside in dominant fashion on Friday night to move on in the 2016 MHSAA 3A softball playoffs, sweeping the Lady Trojans in a pair of blowout wins.

In game one the Lady Cougar offense stole the show. South had 14 hits, drew 8 walks, and stole 13 bases in a 16-0 rout. Pitching was steady as well as South only allowed 3 Trojans to reach base; all via walks.

“I thought we came out today focused and saw the ball and hit it well,” said South coach Adam Patterson. “All of our pitchers got in some good work today in both games,and it was good to get everyone some reps and practice.”

Eden Bowen led off the game with a single, and then proceeded to seal second, third and home to put the Lady Cougars’ first run on the board. South then saw 11 batters in a row reach base, scoring 9 runs, before Brook Lilly hit a 2-run triple to extend the Lady Cougar lead to 11-0. South would go on to score 3 more runs in the inning to take a 14-0 lead. Lilly continued the offensive assault on Eastside by hitting a 2-run inside the park home run to push the score to 16-0, and the contest was called after three innings. Allyson Harrison started the game for South, striking out 4 of the 6 batters she faced.

Bowen finished with two hits, 4 stolen bases, and two runs scored. Lilly recorded 3 hits, 4 runs scored, a triple, and a home run; and Layne Tedder finished with 2 hits, including a 3-run triple, and a stolen base.

Game two was more of the same for the Lady Cougars. The offense kept rolling, and the pitching was steady for a 20-1 victory. Kinzi Ellis, who saw time in relief in game one, started in the pitchers’ circle. She struck out four LadyTrojans. The Lady Cougars scored 8 runs in the 1st inning, highlighted by a RBI double by Mackenzie Denton and a RBI triple by Loren Long. South would go on to add 12 more runs in the 2nd inning, keyed by a two-run triple by Lexie Ward and their second inside the park home run of the game- a grand slam by Destiny Catledge that made it 20-1. Denton pitched an inning in relief for South, striking out all three batters.

“We had to take two today to move on and play Mooreville next week,” said Patterson. “We are looking forward to it.”

The Lady Cougars (19-8) will take on the Mooreville Lady Troopers (21-3) on Tuesday and Thursday in a second round matchup. Mooreville, the defending 3A state champions, eliminated South in the North Half seminifinals a year ago on their way to the title.