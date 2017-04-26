Lady Warriors win Division 2-4A

By Jonathan Wise

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors clinched the Division 2-4A fastpitch softball title last week with a 6-0 win over Senatobia on Senior Night. PHS finished with the regular season with a 15-0 win over division foe Lafayette on Thursday to finish 21-6 overall and 10-0 in division play.

Pontotoc, which had a first round this weekend, begins postseason play with a series against. After a road contest on Tuesday, the Lady Warriors will host game two and game three (if necessary) on Thursday night.

The Lady Warriors have been a dominant over the past month. Since Spring Break Pontotoc has gone 14-2, with the two losses coming to perennial 3A state championship contenders Mooreville and Nettleton. They have recorded 9 shutouts, all in Division 2-4A games; and they are averaging 11.2 runs a game while surrendering an average of only 1.94.

“All the credit goes to those 22 girls for buying in,” said head coach Austin McNair.

“I can’t say how proud I am of them. It all goes back them understanding how important the little things are and all of the hard work they have put in. One thing I think we have really started to understand is that it is not about you as a player, it’s about us. I’ve really seen a complete team effort. We They have really taken off, and it has been an exciting year.

“Our goal was to win the division championship. We’ve reached that point in the ladder, and we will face step two this week. We know we will have our hands full, but I’m excited to see about what the next couple of weeks brings us.”