Warriors blast past Cleveland in first round

By Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors bats got hot at the right time, as PHS went 3-0 last week and swept Cleveland in the opening round of the Class 4A state baseball playoffs.

The Warriors pounded Shannon 15-0 last Monday behind a 12-hit effort. Eight players recorded at least one run driven in on the night. Brady Kyle finished 2-3 with an RBI, Kirkland Campbell went 1-3 with 2 RBI, Hayden Harris went 2-3 with an RBI, Ryne Franklin went 2-3 with 2 RBI, Caleb Hobson went 1-3 with 3 RBI, Brandon Hale finished 3-3 with 3 RBI, including a homer, and Colton Conlee finished 2-2 with 2 RBI. Trey Shelton also drove in a run, and he also picked up the win on the mound.

On Friday Pontotoc traveled to Cleveland for game one of their first round series, coming away with an 11-2 win. Hale started things off with a 3-run home run in the top of the 2nd inning to put the Warriors up 3-0. Pontotoc added another run in the top of the 3rd to increase the lead to four before RBI hits from Conlee, Campbell and Harris plated three more in the 4th to push the lead to 7-0. PHS added two more runs in both in the 5th and 7th for the final margin. Hale would later blast his second homer of the night, this time a 2-run shot, in the top of the 7th. Trace Spears was the winning pitcher.

At home on Saturday night, after a late start due to rainy field conditions, the Warrior offense again put up double-digit runs in a 10-0 5-inning win.

Hale tripled in the bottom of the 1st before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Harris to make it 1-0. Kyle singled to lead off the 2nd, advancing to second base on a balk and third on a fly out; he scored on a base hit by Hobson. Hale legged out an infield single, stole second, and came home on a double into the left field corner by Harris for a 3-0 PHS lead.

Franklin drew a bases-loaded walk in the 3rd, and Hobson followed with a RBI single to make it 5-0. Pontotoc put up four more in the 4th to themselves decisively in the driver’s seat. Shelton drove home two runs with a bases loaded single, followed by a RBI hit from Kyle and a RBI groundout by Franklin. In the bottom of 5th Campbell drew a bases loaded walk to win it 10-0 by mercy/10-run rule.

Devin Riggs was strong on the mound, tossing five hitless shutout innings while striking out 10 batters. Kyle, Hobson, Hale and Conlee had multiple-hit games, with Harris, Hobson, Franklin and Shelton all driving in 2 runs apiece.

“I’m extremely happy with the way our team is swinging the bats right now,” said head coach Casey James. “Hats off to our pitching staff as well. Guys have really stepped up and have given us some great outing. Devin Riggs came through with a great game tonight, and Trace (Spears) did a wonderful job down there in game one. Shelton and Franklin helped out in that first game as well. We are playing some better baseball in all three phases of the game right now, and it is a good time to be doing it.”

The Warriors (15-11) will take on Caledonia in round two. Game one will be at Caledonia on Friday night, game two at home on Saturday night, and game three (if necessary) will take place Monday night at Caledonia.