5 things to know about colorectal cancer

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a good as time as any to study up on one of the most-deadly, yet treatable, cancers.

Here are five important need-to-knows about colorectal cancer (one that starts in the colon or rectum) and how to up your colon health.

1. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women

That’s right. Among cancers that impact both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second most-deadly cancer there is. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, about 140,000 Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and more than 50,000 people die from it.

2. Screenings, like colonoscopies, are key to prevention

Screening tests can help find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) before they turn cancerous. Removing these polyps can prevent colorectal cancer, but screening can also detect cancer early, when treatment is most effective.

“Colonoscopy and other screening tests are the key to prevention and care,” said Dr. Newt Harrison of Surgery Associates, P.A. in Tupelo. “Colon cancers and precancerous polyps if detected early can be cured with surgical intervention. Laparoscopic and robotic surgery are options and usually result in less pain and a shorter hospital stay.”

According to the CDC, however, about one-third of adults aged 50 or older (about 22 million people in the age group with the highest risk of developing colorectal cancer) have not been screened as recommended. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all adults aged 50 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer.

“It is very important to have screening done at the appropriate age,” said Dr. David Gilliland. “Some people who are high risk such as family history of colon cancer may need to be screened earlier than the recommended age for routine screening. This will be at your doctor’s recommendation.”

3. Learning the signs and symptoms can also help

Precancerous polyps don’t always show themselves through symptoms, which is why screening is so important. Some telltale signs of colon cancer, however, may appear in symptoms like seeing blood on or in the stools of a bowel movement, stomach pains and aches that don’t go away, and unexplained weight loss. Of course these symptoms can be signs of other problems as well, so make sure to see a doctor about your overall health.

“Do not assume rectal bleeding at any age is normal or from hemorrhoids,” said Dr. Stephen McAdory. “Anyone who has bleeding with bowel movements (in toilet or with wiping) needs to be evaluated with physical exam and up to date endoscopy. Rectal bleeding can be a marker for colorectal polyps or cancer, not just hemorrhoids.”

4. You can cut down on risk factors associated with colorectal cancer

More than 90 percent of colon cancers occur in people 50 and older. Other conditions and behaviors that can increase your risk include having an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s, a family history of colon cancer or lifestyle choices like a lack of regular activity or obesity.

5. In terms of treatment, surgery may be your best bet

According to the Colon Cancer Alliance, surgery is the most common treatment for colorectal cancer. There are typically two types of surgery options – early stages of colon cancer may be removed with a thin, lighted tube called a laparoscope. Open surgery, often used for the later stages of the cancer, includes a large cut into the abdomen to remove tumors and/or parts of the colon.

No matter what your colon cancer diagnosis, it’s important to turn to a specialist for any colorectal surgery needs.

“It is a pleasure to see patients in follow-up a year to a year and a half after colon cancer surgery who have had their colonoscopies and are cleared of colon cancer,” said Dr. Raymond Orgler Jr. “They have conquered the disease and their love for life has returned.”

