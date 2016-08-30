How much do you really know about head lice?

Get answers to six frequently asked questions about lice from a real lice expert.

Getting head lice is such a common ailment for school-aged kids, it almost seems like a rite of passage. In fact, between 6 and 12 million infestations occur in the U.S. among 3 to 11 year olds each year.

But just because it’s common doesn’t mean many people actually know a lot about lice.

“There are a lot of myths out there about head lice,” said Marty Brown of Lice Clinics of America in Tupelo. “And this kind of misinformation means many kids aren’t getting an effective treatment, which can lead to re-infestation and, ultimately, a lot more hassle and discomfort.”

Here the answers to six frequently asked questions from parents according to Brown:

Q: What are the risk factors for head lice?

A: Since lice are spread through direct head-to-head contact, kids who spend time with other kids (at school, daycare, camp or even at home) are more likely to get lice.

“Many people think having dirty hair makes increases your risk of getting lice, but that’s just not true,” Brown said. “How clean your child’s hair, home or school are have absolutely no effect on if they get lice or not.”

Q: How do I know if my child has lice?

A: If you find a tan or light-colored bug moving around on your child’s head or scalp, you can be pretty sure they have lice. Diagnosing lice can be challenging, though, because lice are tiny (adults are the size of a sesame seed) and move quickly.

“Misdiagnosis of head lice happens a lot. Nits (lice eggs) are often confused with dirt or dandruff by parents combing their child’s hair,” Brown said. “One of the best ways to get an accurate diagnosis is by going to a doctor or lice specialist.”

Q: How did my child get lice?

A: “Lice are primarily spread through head-to-head contact,” Brown said. “So more than likely your child spent time playing with a child that already had lice.”

Kids can also get lice from wearing clothes (hats, scarves) or lying on a fabric surface (pillows, couch) that have recently been used by an infected person, but this is much less common according to Brown.

“Adult lice only live about a day away from a human host, so it’s very unlikely they got lice from a hat or hairbrush,” Brown said. “Plus, lice have trouble climbing surfaces other than human hair.”

Q: Can head lice spread disease?

A: “No, head lice don’t spread any known diseases,” Brown said. “Many people are allergic to lice bites, so they feel itchy and scratch their scalp. Excessive scratching could potentially lead to a skin infection, though, if it’s bad enough to break the skin.”

Q: What’s the best treatment for head lice?

A: There are lots of treatment options available today from prescription shampoos to herbal remedies, but the efficacy varies greatly.

“One of the fastest and most effective ways to get rid of lice is the AirAllé treatment,” Brown said. “Just a single one-hour session kills head lice and 99.2 percent of lice eggs.”

AirAllé is a FDA-cleared device that kills lice and eggs through dehydration making it a revolutionary alternative to traditional lice treatments.

