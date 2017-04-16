2017 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Alayjah Sherer

Tupelo, Sr. 5-11, G/F

The Buzz: Averaged 20.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg in leading Lady Wave to 6A state quarterfinals. The Journal’s 2017 Player of the Year signed with East Tennessee State.

Adallice Young

Booneville Sr., 5-7, G

The Buzz: Averaged 15.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 apg in leading Lady Devils to state semifinals. The 2016 Player of the Year was slowed earlier in the season by a summer knee injury and the resulting surgery.

Shaniyah Buford

Lafayette, Sr. 5-9, G

The Buzz: Averaged 18.8 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 spg in leading Lady Dores to 4A state championship. A starter since the 8th grade, she scored 24 points in title win against Ripley.

Dayzsha Rogan

Ripley, Sr. 5-6, G

The Buzz: Averaged 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.1 spg, 3.1 apg for the Lady Tigers. Used her quickness and talents on offense and defense to lead her team to the 4A state finals.

Gara Beth Self

Ingomar, So. 5-7, G

The Buzz: Averaged 11.6 ppg, 2.7 apg in directing team to a second straight Class 2A state championship. She averaged 19 points per game in three state tournament games, including a 22-point effort in the quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Adryanna Bell

East Webster, Sr., G

The Buzz: Averaged 18.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Loren Elliott

Pine Grove, Fr., G

The Buzz: Averaged 12.6 ppg.

Jatyjia Jones

Pontotoc, Jr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 21.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg.

Claire Maroon

Belmont, Jr., C

The Buzz: Averaged 20.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg.

Kylie Massingill

West Union, Sr., G

The Buzz: Averaged 19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

THIRD TEAM

Sarah Berryman

Belmont, Jr., PG

The Buzz: Averaged 16.9 ppg, 6.3 apg.

Jalancia Kohlheim

Tupelo, So., G

The Buzz: Averaged 11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Sydney Presley

New Site, Sr., G

The Buzz: Averaged 10.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Lauren Thompson

Ingomar, So., F

The Buzz: Averaged 13.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Chemya Carouthers

Tupelo, Fr., G

The Buzz: Averaged 10.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg

HONORABLE MENTION

Regan Britt, Walnut

Timoya Brownlee, Houlka

Jordyn Clark, New Site

Chloe Hammock, New Site

R’Daztiney Harris, Hickory Flat

Kabrina Hill, Booneville

Jamia Hollings, West Point

Mackenzie Lane, Pontotoc

I’Yana Ragin, Baldwyn

Mallory Russell, Ingomar

Jazzmine McWilliams, New Albany

Haley Vick, Pine Grove