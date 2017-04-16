2017 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Alayjah Sherer
Tupelo, Sr. 5-11, G/F
The Buzz: Averaged 20.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg in leading Lady Wave to 6A state quarterfinals. The Journal’s 2017 Player of the Year signed with East Tennessee State.
Adallice Young
Booneville Sr., 5-7, G
The Buzz: Averaged 15.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 apg in leading Lady Devils to state semifinals. The 2016 Player of the Year was slowed earlier in the season by a summer knee injury and the resulting surgery.
Shaniyah Buford
Lafayette, Sr. 5-9, G
The Buzz: Averaged 18.8 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 spg in leading Lady Dores to 4A state championship. A starter since the 8th grade, she scored 24 points in title win against Ripley.
Dayzsha Rogan
Ripley, Sr. 5-6, G
The Buzz: Averaged 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.1 spg, 3.1 apg for the Lady Tigers. Used her quickness and talents on offense and defense to lead her team to the 4A state finals.
Gara Beth Self
Ingomar, So. 5-7, G
The Buzz: Averaged 11.6 ppg, 2.7 apg in directing team to a second straight Class 2A state championship. She averaged 19 points per game in three state tournament games, including a 22-point effort in the quarterfinals.
SECOND TEAM
Adryanna Bell
East Webster, Sr., G
The Buzz: Averaged 18.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Loren Elliott
Pine Grove, Fr., G
The Buzz: Averaged 12.6 ppg.
Jatyjia Jones
Pontotoc, Jr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 21.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg.
Claire Maroon
Belmont, Jr., C
The Buzz: Averaged 20.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg.
Kylie Massingill
West Union, Sr., G
The Buzz: Averaged 19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
THIRD TEAM
Sarah Berryman
Belmont, Jr., PG
The Buzz: Averaged 16.9 ppg, 6.3 apg.
Jalancia Kohlheim
Tupelo, So., G
The Buzz: Averaged 11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Sydney Presley
New Site, Sr., G
The Buzz: Averaged 10.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Lauren Thompson
Ingomar, So., F
The Buzz: Averaged 13.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Chemya Carouthers
Tupelo, Fr., G
The Buzz: Averaged 10.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg
HONORABLE MENTION
Regan Britt, Walnut
Timoya Brownlee, Houlka
Jordyn Clark, New Site
Chloe Hammock, New Site
R’Daztiney Harris, Hickory Flat
Kabrina Hill, Booneville
Jamia Hollings, West Point
Mackenzie Lane, Pontotoc
I’Yana Ragin, Baldwyn
Mallory Russell, Ingomar
Jazzmine McWilliams, New Albany
Haley Vick, Pine Grove
