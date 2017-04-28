3A playoffs: Ausbern blanks Royals

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

NETTLETON – Coleton Ausbern took the mound for the Nettleton Tigers on Thursday night against the New Site Royals in the first game of the second round of the 3A state baseball playoffs.

He dominated the game with his pitching and also jump-started the Tigers offense to lead his team to a 6-0 victory.

“Coleton is a different guy on the mound,” said Nettleton head coach Will Hawkins. “He comes out and competes every day. All you can ask is to throw strikes and compete.”

In the bottom of the fourth inning in a scoreless game, Ausbern stepped to the plate and hit a single. Chase Scruggs moved Ausbern to third with a single and a walk of Dylan Gillentine loaded the bases with no outs.

Davis Oswalt brought Ausbern home, then another single by Cameron Cruber plated two more runs. A three-RBI single by Thaniel Tackett gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead solely from the decisive inning.

“You’ve got to avoid that big inning,” New Site head coach Wesley McCullogh said. “We’ve been lucky to do that, for the most part, this season. When you can’t avoid it, you have to piece together some hits to counter and we just didn’t do that.”

Ausbern didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning with the game already well in hand. He pitched the whole game and finished with five strikeouts.

Catcher Kage Potts had the only two hits for New Site (17-8), both singles.

“I thought we put some good swings on it,” McCullough said. “I liked our approach, for the most part, we didn’t find the holes.”

Game 2 of the best of three series is Saturday at New Site. If needed Game 3 would be back at Nettleton (21-8) on Monday, but Hawkins has no intentions of returning home without the series clinched.

“With the pitch counts, it’s pivotal to go ahead and get the sweep,” Hawkins said. “Game 3s create too many mismatches.”

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ