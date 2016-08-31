Florida State’s Fisher talks Ole Miss and more

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

A few notes here from Jimbo Fisher from the ACC coaches teleconference. He starts off with his impressions of his redshirt freshman quarterback, Deondre Francois.

(What has impressed you about Deondre Francois?)

“It’s just his grind. Playing quarterback is a grind. There are going to be good days and bad days, things you can’t control. It’s his ability to come to work every day, study the game, study his own habits, learn himself and not get too high or too low but to keep and even keel. That’s what I really like. He pushes himself.

“Not only his command of the offense, but he gets the respect of the players. They like him as a person, but they respect his work ethic and his competitiveness. The defense knows if they keep playing hard and get him the ball he’s going to work his tail off. They respect him for how he goes about his business daily.”

(What are your thoughts on the Ole Miss wide receivers?)

“They have size and athleticism. They run disciplined routes and really attack the football. They use their hands very well.”

(The keys to winning against Ole Miss)

“We have to come out with great habits and not let the moment overwhelm us, which we shouldn’t. We have to keep our poise and be able to execute in the opening game and not try to do too much.

“We have to take care of the football and create turnovers on the other side, control the line of scrimmage. We have to eliminate big plays and make big plays. It always comes down to the same things. Also the kicking game, and you can’t jump off-sides and put yourself in negative plays. You can’t get behind the 8-Ball.”

(How do you feel about the matchup of your secondary against Chad Kelly?)

“We feel we have good players and have done a great job in camp. We have to be disciplined with our cover guys. We have to make him throw in tight windows, which he can do, and those receivers catch the ball really well. We have to tackle well, mix coverages and mix blitzes. We have to affect him. We can’t let him get comfortable. We have to rush in lanes, because he can really run the football too, and he’s really competitive.”