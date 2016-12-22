Aberdeen’s Chris Willis in line to be UNA coach

Will the next North Alabama football coach be from Monroe County?

Bobby Wallace retired Tuesday as head coach of the Lions, and Aberdeen’s Chris Willis – a longtime Lions assistant – will serve as interim head coach.

For his part, Willis would like the job.

“I am very interested,” Willis told the TimesDaily. “I trust in whatever decision they make. Obviously I want to be the guy, and if I’m not I can honestly say I will be a little disappointed.”

Willis, who joined the UNA staff in 2002, has been the Lions defensive coordinator for five seasons.

Amory’s Will Hall, head coach at West Georgia, is a former Lions quarterback who won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the nation’s top D-II player in 2003. He’s 56-20 in six seasons at West Alabama and West Georgia.

John L. Pitts