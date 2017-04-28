AD Cohen finds a new way to compete

By Logan Lowery

BILOXI – Back in November, John Cohen’s work attire changed from a baseball cap and uniform to a sport coat and tie as he became Mississippi State’s 17th director of athletics.

Nearly six months into his new line of work, the ultra-competitive Cohen has found a new way to fill that daily void of not coaching.

“Every day is just another opportunity to do what I can to help represent Mississippi State athletics the right way,” Cohen said. “Every day we’re trying to give our kids a better experience. Every day we’re trying to give coaches what they need to go win championships. Every day we’re working with the best fans in the country. Every day we’re trying to find a way to make our athletic department better. That’s a thrill for me. The opportunity to watch our kids perform in every sport is like a dream come true.”

Cohen has always felt the urge to explore this avenue of athletics and was given the opportunity to help in past coaching searches at MSU by his predecessors Scott Stricklin and Greg Byrne. He took a significant pay cut to step down as baseball coach to begin his new job.

“I’ve always been interested in that part of athletics,” Cohen said. “I’ve just been fortunate that some athletic directors have let me hang inside the room and learn from them.”

After coaching for 25 years, there are moments where Cohen admittedly misses his previous position. But he also looks on with pride at the job his hand-picked replacement Andy Cannizaro is doing with the Diamond Dogs.

“He lost a ton of really talented players and all he’s done is encourage, work and made these kids believe that they can win baseball games,” Cohen said. “They’d be the first ones to tell you that, but he’s done a magnificent job of getting the most out of this team.”

One of the first major facility upgrades Cohen will oversee is the renovation of Dudy Noble Field. The $55 million project is aimed at returning the Bulldogs’ field back into the crown jewel of college baseball and will begin as soon as the season ends.

“It’s going to be one of the great facilities in the entire country,” Cohen said. “It’ll be different, unique and really have some interesting facets to it that our fans will really enjoy.”

