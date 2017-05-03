After Spring: Linebackers

Fifth in a series …

Shifting gears to the defensive side.

There were bright spots in the spring, for sure, but too much damage was done in 2016 to believe this is going to be a quick fix.

With 128 FBS teams ranked, Ole Miss finished No. 100 or lower in four of the five major defensive statistical categories including No. 126 in red zone defense and in rushing defense No. 120 at 246.3 yards per game.

New coordinator Wesley McGriff has his work cut out for him, especially with his linebackers.

This was the most glaring trouble spot last year as poor fits against the run led to big plays allowed. There’s no “next big thing” in the signing class that is going to change things immediately.

Improvement will have to come from the idea that players can do more with less, that fewer responsibilities can help them be much better at the ones they do have. That was a common theme that we heard regarding McGriff’s system.

In the case of Detric Bing-Dukes at middle linebacker, that will have him playing in the box more. There will no doubt be times when Bing-Dukes has to guard in space, and an offensive coordinator who can exploit such a matchup will have an advantage.

Bing-Dukes is a physical player and a solid tackler, and when he can stay in the box he’s pretty good.

DeMarquis Gates, now a senior, will start at the outside linebacker and has the ability to cover ground and make plays.

McGriff said when he was hired he’d run a base 4-3 defense, but for most of the spring the Rebels were in a 4-2-5 just as they were for five seasons under Dave Wommack.

There’s really not much difference in the two schemes. In the 4-2-5 the fifth defensive back most often plays near the line of scrimmage like an outside linebacker.

Freshman Breon Dixon signed a linebacker and enrolled early. He was immediately placed with the defensive backs as a nickel back or “Star” as it’s called in McGriff’s scheme. Dixon had a good spring and stayed mostly with the second team behind senior A.J. Moore.

There’s a lot of shifting behind the starters.

Sophomore Willie Hibbler, who injured a knee late in spring, could line up behind Bing-Dukes at middle. Hibbler began his career as a tight end and redshirted.

Junior college Brenden Williams went through spring drills, and program veterans Ray Smith and Tayler Polk spent time with the second team.

New linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto says he wiped the slate clean for all his players and that all would have the chance to compete for playing time.

Dixon and Williams were among six linebackers signed. The other four arrive in the summer.

The most intriguing is Mohamed Sanogo, a four-star recruit from Plano, Texas, who was rated the No. 13 linebacker nationally and No. 2 in the state of Texas by Scout.

