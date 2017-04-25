After Spring: Quarterbacks

First in a series

It’s a different look for the quarterback position than last year when the Rebels returned Chad Kelly, a senior, with All-SEC potential and had the No. 1-ranked freshman to provide depth.

That depth was needed in November when Kelly tore up a knee, and Shea Patterson was up to the challenge of starting the last three games

Patterson is getting some All-SEC mention now.

The chemistry issues with receivers that led to dropped passes last year improved in the spring. There will always be drops, but there were fewer. That chemistry and timing will further strengthen in the summer.

Patterson will be elusive, and his completion percentage will be higher than the 54.5 percent he showed in three games as a freshman.

While no freshman is a sure thing when you throw him into a starting role in November, Patterson was as close to that as there could be, and the Rebels don’t have that behind him this year.

Junior college transfer Jordan Ta’amu surprised some people with his mobility and accuracy. He was impressive completing deep balls in the spring game, but he was not throwing against elite SEC cornerbacks.

Ta’amu’s spring success wasn’t limited only to the Grove Bowl. It was enough to think he could grasp the offense and be productive in an emergency situation.

I didn’t see a guy that the coaching staff felt like it had to create a package for and get on the field. The starting quarterback has mobility, so there’s not a change-of-pace by subbing Ta’amu for Patterson.

New offensive coordinator Phil Longo says Jason Pellerin is his No. 3 quarterback, though Pellerin, last year’s backup, took almost all his reps with the tight ends.

Pellerin can make a switch back to quarterback without much effort, and it would not be surprising to see him used as a change-of-pace guy in certain situations again. Pellerin is a physical runner and is 30 pounds heavier than both Patterson and Ta’amu.

Ta’amu in the spring looked like he could be ready to close out a game. If an injury to Patterson causes him to miss several games or the rest of the season Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze will have a decision to make with Pellerin.

Freshman Alex Faniel, a consensus three-star recruit, arrives this summer.

Faniel gives you a different look, a pro style guy at 6-6, 238. He was rated by ESPN as the No. 20 quarterback in the country. Scout rated him the No. 2 quarterback in Virginia.

How ready Freeze and Longo can get him to contribute remains to be seen.

Parrish Alford